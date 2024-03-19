SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Aircraft from nearly 50 countries around the world are parked at Ramstein Air Base, Germany as delegates attend the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, March 19, 2024. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations came together to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and ways to aid the country in its continued defense against Russia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

