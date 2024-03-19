Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 1 of 4]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Aircraft from nearly 50 countries around the world are parked at Ramstein Air Base, Germany as delegates attend the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group, March 19, 2024. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations came together to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and ways to aid the country in its continued defense against Russia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8298685
    VIRIN: 240319-F-VY348-1003
    Resolution: 5102x3362
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group
    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group
    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group
    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    cjcs
    SecDef
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT