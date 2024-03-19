Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Engineers Complete Wet Gap Crossing with the ROK Army [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Engineers Complete Wet Gap Crossing with the ROK Army

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    ROK Soldiers assigned to the 5th Corps Engineering Brigade River Crossing Company and Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division, complete construction on a joint bridge, during a combined wet gap crossing exercise, near the Imjin River in Paju-si, Gyeonggi-do from March 11-20, 2024. ROK and U.S. Army units utilized aviation, armor, air defense, chemical, biological and defense capabilities to train the security and protection of the site during the exercise that was designed to verify interoperability through the construction of a joint pontoon bridge. (U.S. Army photo by Pak, Chin-U)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 04:18
    Photo ID: 8298664
    VIRIN: 240320-A-TR271-3967
    Resolution: 7012x4675
    Size: 25.36 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Engineers Complete Wet Gap Crossing with the ROK Army [Image 2 of 2], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

