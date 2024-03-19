Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs [Image 5 of 7]

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, receive combat action badges (CABs) while deployed to the Middle East on March 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8298627
    VIRIN: 240317-A-HK139-1499
    Resolution: 3790x5830
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Receive CABs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    CAB
    Combat Action Badge
    aviation
    82CAB-82ABN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT