374th AW public affairs document ‘Cable Dawgs’

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Colon-Almodovar, 374th Communications Squadron cable and antenna systems technician, rappels down a tower during ‘cable dawgs’ annual climbing training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2024. The tower training conducted by the ‘Cable Dawgs’ included height adjustment and equipment trust exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

