    374th AW public affairs document ‘Cable Dawgs’ [Image 2 of 8]

    374th AW public affairs document ‘Cable Dawgs’

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Samantha White, 374th Airlift Wing public affairs apprentice, climbs a tower to document ‘cable dawgs’ tower climb training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2024. The 374th Communications Squadron cable and antenna shop executed height adjustment and equipment trust exercises during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, 374th AW public affairs document ‘Cable Dawgs’ [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

