374th AW public affairs document ‘Cable Dawgs’

Cable and antenna system technicians assigned to the 374th Communications Squadron receive a briefing before tower climb training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 19, 2024. The 374th Communications Squadron cable and antenna shop executed height adjustment and equipment trust exercises during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP