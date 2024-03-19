Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6]

    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 27, 2024) – Capt. Preston Taylor, center, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Hampton Morris, right, the production management assistant aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), during a tour of Frank Cable, Feb. 27. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 00:32
    Photo ID: 8298397
    VIRIN: 240227-N-YQ428-1065
    Resolution: 4114x2738
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable
    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable
    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable
    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable
    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable
    Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Frank Cable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT