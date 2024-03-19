APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 27, 2024) – Capt. Preston Taylor, second from left, speaks with Capt. Michael Thompson, left, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), and Lt. Joseph Millard, second from right, the weapons officer aboard Frank Cable, during a tour of the ship, Feb. 27. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8298395
|VIRIN:
|240227-N-YQ428-1056
|Resolution:
|3444x1937
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
