Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 28, 2024) – Capt. Preston Taylor, right, poses for a group photo with Capt. Michael Thompson, center, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), before a tour of Frank Cable, Feb. 28. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)

