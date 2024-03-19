Capt. Preston Taylor visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 27, 2024) – Capt. Preston Taylor speaks with Military Sealift Command civilian merchant mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during a tour of Frank Cable, Feb. 27. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Andrew McPeek)

