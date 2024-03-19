Chief of Staff of the Army visits Project Convergence Capstone 4

Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, receives a demonstration of next generation command and control (C2) system capabilities from a 1st Infantry Division officer during a human machine integration or HMI demonstration as part of Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Fort Irwin, Calif., March 18, 2024.



PC-C4 is an U.S. Army-hosted Joint and Multinational experiment integrating modernization capabilities and formations through persistent experimentation across multiple echelons.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

