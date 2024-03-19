AFWFB burns MacDill airfield before Airfest

Paul Hawkins, forestry technician assigned to the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch, Avon Park Wildland Support Module, observes the airfield at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 19, 2024. The AFWFB executed a controlled burn in preparation for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pyro display at Tampa Bay Airfest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

Date Taken: 03.19.2024