A forestry technician assigned to the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch, Avon Park Wildland Support Module, provides fire support on the airfield at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 19, 2024. A controlled burn was executed in preparation for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pyro display at Tampa Bay Airfest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8298274
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-TE518-1047
|Resolution:
|4614x3076
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFWFB burns MacDill airfield before Airfest [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
