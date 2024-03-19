AFWFB burns MacDill airfield before Airfest

Forestry technicians assigned to the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch, Avon Park Wildland Support Module, provide fire support on the airfield at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 19, 2024. A controlled burn was executed in preparation for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pyro display at Tampa Bay Airfest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

