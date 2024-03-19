Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWFB burns MacDill airfield before Airfest [Image 1 of 6]

    AFWFB burns MacDill airfield before Airfest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Forestry technicians assigned to the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch, Avon Park Wildland Support Module, provide fire support on the airfield at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 19, 2024. A controlled burn was executed in preparation for the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pyro display at Tampa Bay Airfest 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 22:14
    Photo ID: 8298272
    VIRIN: 240319-F-TE518-1039
    Resolution: 5754x3836
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWFB burns MacDill airfield before Airfest [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Civil Engineering
    Air Force
    Airfest
    FWS
    AFWFB

