    Soldiers load up LSV3 in preparation for Operation Pathways [Image 20 of 20]

    Soldiers load up LSV3 in preparation for Operation Pathways

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM , HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command load up equipment onto Logistics Support Vessel 3, General Brehon B. Somervell on March 15, 2024, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Solders loaded up equipment from 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, 307 Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced, 1st Signal Brigade, Eighth Army, and 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command in support of Operations Pathways.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 22:08
    Photo ID: 8298270
    VIRIN: 240315-A-PR546-9835
    Resolution: 2788x4180
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM , HI, US
    This work, Soldiers load up LSV3 in preparation for Operation Pathways [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

