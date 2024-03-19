Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (March 15, 2024) A plaque situated outside the Lee House onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The original plantation style home is considered to be one of the oldest structures onboard any naval installation within the continental United States. The home and area, also known as Kiskiak, was named after the Native American tribe that resided in the area. The home was constructed around 1650 on land granted to Richard and Henry Lee. The home was kept in the Lee family for nine generations until the U.S. Government took it over in 1918. Today the home remains where it originally stood, and is part of the Virginia Historic Landmark registry. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

