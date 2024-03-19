Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown [Image 16 of 18]

    Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 15, 2024) A plaque situated outside the Lee House onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The original plantation style home is considered to be one of the oldest structures onboard any naval installation within the continental United States. The home and area, also known as Kiskiak, was named after the Native American tribe that resided in the area. The home was constructed around 1650 on land granted to Richard and Henry Lee. The home was kept in the Lee family for nine generations until the U.S. Government took it over in 1918. Today the home remains where it originally stood, and is part of the Virginia Historic Landmark registry. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8298180
    VIRIN: 240315-N-TG517-5501
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.41 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Cultural Resources site visit at NWS Yorktown [Image 18 of 18], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Cultural Resources

