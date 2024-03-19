K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

A medical professional performs their Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9TCCC) test on an Advanced Canine Medical Trainer (K9 Diesel) during one of the training events at the Fort Belvoir Veterinary Center. The training provides medical personnel of every branch the baseline skills of providing medical care to military working dogs. The military working dog plays an important role in the Army by assisting Soldiers in law enforcement, explosive detection and other front-line professions. Keeping them healthy is an important task to ensure mission capability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster, Defense Media Activity Army Production)

