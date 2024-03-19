K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

A pair of medical professionals perform their Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9TCCC) test on an Advanced Canine Medical Trainer (K9 Diesel) during one of the training events at the Fort Belvoir Veterinary Center. The training provides medical personnel of every branch the baseline skills of providing medical care to military working dogs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster, Defense Media Activity Army Production)

