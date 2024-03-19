Women of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion

(from left) Lt. Savannah Fauria, personnel officer, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, Maj. Dorothy Reid, operations officer, 3rd MI, Capt. Taylor Endres, commander of Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd MI, Capt. Alaina McLaughlin, commander of Company B, 3rd MI, and Capt. Devon Hubbard, commander of Company C, 3rd MI, pose for a photo, Feb. 7, at Desiderio Army Airfield on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0