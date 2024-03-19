Women of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion

(from top) Capt. Alaina McLaughlin, commander of Company B, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, Capt. Taylor Endres, commander of Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd MI, , and Capt. Devon Hubbard, commander of Company C, 3rd MI, pose for a photo, Feb. 7, at Desiderio Army Airfield on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 19:33
