    Women of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion [Image 17 of 18]

    Women of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    (from top) Capt. Alaina McLaughlin, commander of Company B, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, Capt. Taylor Endres, commander of Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd MI, , and Capt. Devon Hubbard, commander of Company C, 3rd MI, pose for a photo, Feb. 7, at Desiderio Army Airfield on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 19:33
    Photo ID: 8297822
    VIRIN: 240207-A-BL368-4248
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

