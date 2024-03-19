Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 9 of 9]

    K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster  

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    An instructor demonstrates proper care to a simulated working dog during canine tactical combat casualty care training (K9TCCC) at Fort Belvoir Veterinary Center. The training provides medical personnel of every branch the baseline skills of providing medical care to military working dogs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster, Defense Media Activity Army Production)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:25
    VIRIN: 240319-A-XP872-2970
    working dog
    k9
    Working Dog Handlers
    K9TCCC

