K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

A pair of medical professionals perform their K9TCCC test on a simulated working dog during one of the training events at the Fort Belvoir Veterinary Center. The training provides medical personnel of every branch the baseline skills of providing medical care to military working dogs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster, Defense Media Activity Army Production)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 by SSG Sarah Sangster