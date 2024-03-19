K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

An instructor demonstrates proper care to a simulated working dog during canine tactical combat casualty care training (K9TCCC) at Fort Belvoir Veterinary Center. The training provides medical personnel of every branch the baseline skills of providing medical care to military working dogs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Sangster, Defense Media Activity Army Production)

