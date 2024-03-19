Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARNG Soldiers from 9 states, territories conduct funeral honors training in Virginia Beach [Image 4 of 5]

    ARNG Soldiers from 9 states, territories conduct funeral honors training in Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH , VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by A.J. Coyne 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    The Virginia Army National Guard Funeral Honors Program hosts 11 Army National Guard Soldiers from nine states and territories for a level 2 funeral honors training course March 5, 2024, at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Soldiers from Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Wisconsin participated in the two week-long training, which certifies instructors to teach fellow Soldiers the skills, procedures and standards for providing final respects to military veterans. (U.S. National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:00
    VIRIN: 240305-O-DO111-9300
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARNG Soldiers from 9 states, territories conduct funeral honors training in Virginia Beach [Image 5 of 5], by A.J. Coyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    Illinois National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Funeral Honors Program
    Virginia National Guard

