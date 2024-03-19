Women of Team Dover pose in the uniform associated with their professions or hobbies at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 15, 2024. From top right: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla Cacicia, 326th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, Airman Massiel Perez, 436th Force Support Squadron services apprentice, Senior Airman Christina Tiller, 436th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, Senior Airman Jasmine Barnhardt, 436th FSS Fitness Assessment Cell specialist, Senior Airman Kayla Dia, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron oral prophylaxis technician, Airman 1st Class Zoey Baylor, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron Dover Honor Guard flight lead, Senior Airman Courtney Burns, 436th SFS military working dog handler, Senior Airman Madison Maloney, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, 1st Lt. Rose Smith, 436th Medical Group resource management flight commander and USAF athlete of the year. The group showcases a wide range of Air Force uniforms used on a daily basis or for specific tasks.(U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 16:42 Photo ID: 8297568 VIRIN: 240316-F-DA916-1026 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 871.58 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Hometown: ALPENA, MI, US Hometown: ANITA, IA, US Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US Hometown: OCEAN VIEW, DE, US Hometown: ORWELL, NY, US Hometown: PUYALLUP, WA, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: WAYNESVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Force, Many Different Looks, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.