ACVs Splash off the USS Harpers Ferry for Open Water Transit

U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open water transit in the Pacific Ocean after debarking from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), Nov. 16, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

