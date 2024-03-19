RTC Sailors Volunteer at SeaPerch

Sailors from Recruit Training Command (RTC) volunteer at the eighth annual Great Lakes SeaPerch Regional Competition March 16, 2024 at Lake Forest Academy, in Lake Forest, Il. The SeaPerch Program provides students with the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as well as robotics while building and operating an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV). Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

