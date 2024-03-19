Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTC Sailors Volunteer at SeaPerch [Image 6 of 12]

    RTC Sailors Volunteer at SeaPerch

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Chief Fire Controlman Patrick Mixon, a Recruit Division Commander at Recruit Training Command (RTC), retrieves an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at the eighth annual Great Lakes SeaPerch Regional Competition March 16, 2024 at Lake Forest Academy, in Lake Forest, Il. The SeaPerch Program provides students with the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as well as robotics while building and operating an underwater ROV. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

    TAGS

    RTC Bootcamp SeaPerch RDC

