    CSAF Allvin meets Altus, Okla. Military Affairs Committee [Image 9 of 13]

    CSAF Allvin meets Altus, Okla. Military Affairs Committee

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, center rear, listens to comments from Gary Jones, Altus, Okla. city manager, during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 19, 2024. The Altus Military Affairs Committee discussed how the city can support service members on nearby Altus Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 14:59
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    CSAF
    USAF
    Altus AFB
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF23FET

