CSAF Allvin meets Altus, Okla. Military Affairs Committee

Dr. Joe Leverett, chairman of the Altus, Okla. Military Affairs Committee, speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 19, 2024. The group discussed how the city can support service members on nearby Altus Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US