    Public Health Celebrates Women’s History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Public Health Celebrates Women’s History Month

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) and Defense Centers for Public Health, Portsmouth (DCPH-P) celebrate Women’s History Month, March 19. Employees gathered on the quarterdeck to celebrate women who have made great achievements, including the influential women who have and continue to be part of NMCFHPC and DCPH-P. Inventory Management Specialist and Diversity Committee Member, Felicia Smith offered remarks on several historical figures who helped pave the way for women, from gaining the right to vote, to space exploration, and holding some of the highest-ranking positions in the nation. During the event, Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, NMCFHPC and director, DCPH-P, commented on the remarkable women throughout history who have shown courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment helping to shape history and their legacy that lives on in the progress we continue to make. Following his remarks Gregg was asked to cut the cake. The women of the NMCFHPC and DCPH-P continue to follow in the legacy of those who have gone before them, whether on the frontlines or behind the scenes, they work to protect the warfighter and the community at large! (Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

