    Western Hemisphere armies gather in Mexico City for the 36th Cycle Commanders Conference [Image 19 of 21]

    Western Hemisphere armies gather in Mexico City for the 36th Cycle Commanders Conference

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South’s Commanding General; Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen and the U.S. delegation conduct a bilateral meeting with the Commanding General of the Peruvian Army; Gen. Cesar Agusto Briceno Valdivia during the Conference of the American Armies (CAA) at the Heroico Colegio Militar in Mexico City, Feb. 20, 2024.

    This conference marks the beginning of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

