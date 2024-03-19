Western Hemisphere armies gather in Mexico City for the 36th Cycle Commanders Conference

Mexican Army leadership gives opening remarks during the plenary session at the Conference of the American Armies (CAA) in Heroico Colegio Militar in Mexico City, Feb. 20, 2024.



This conference marks the beginning of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0