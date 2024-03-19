Western Hemisphere armies gather in Mexico City for the 36th Cycle Commanders Conference

Military leaders from the countries represented at the Conference of the American Armies (CAA) vote to uphold the proposed plan for the 36th cycle of the CAA during the plenary session at Heroico Colegio Militar in Mexico City, Feb. 20, 2024.



This conference marks the beginning of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

