Western Hemisphere armies gather in Mexico City for the 36th Cycle Commanders Conference

Mexican military leadership salute the Mexican troops during the welcoming ceremony of the Conference of the American Armies (CAA) at the Heroico Colegio Militar in Mexico City, Feb. 20, 2024.



This conference marks the beginning of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin)

