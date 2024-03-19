SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

U.S. Armed Forces Network broadcasts the sixth in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base Germany, March 19, 2024. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

