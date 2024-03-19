Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 3]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Armed Forces Network broadcasts the sixth in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base Germany, March 19, 2024. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 10:56
    Photo ID: 8296514
    VIRIN: 240319-F-VH914-1124
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 17.31 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group
    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group
    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT