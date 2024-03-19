Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 2 of 3]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, patiently waits for the sixth in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group to resume at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

