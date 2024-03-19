U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, patiently waits for the sixth in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group to resume at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 10:56 Photo ID: 8296513 VIRIN: 240319-F-VH914-1142 Resolution: 5159x3515 Size: 9.96 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.