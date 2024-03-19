Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 1 of 3]

    SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander engages in conversation during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. Ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 50 countries gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 10:57
    Photo ID: 8296503
    VIRIN: 240319-F-VH914-1131
    Resolution: 5001x3023
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts the 20th Ukraine Defense Contact Group [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

