Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Flight Over the Middle East [Image 19 of 20]

    Night Flight Over the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fly over the Middle East on March 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:00
    Photo ID: 8296495
    VIRIN: 240313-A-HK139-5940
    Resolution: 3562x5190
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flight Over the Middle East [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East
    Night Flight Over the Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    Black Hawk
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    UH-60
    82CAB-82ABN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT