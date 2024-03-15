Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Czech Republic, Latvia sign memorandum of understanding [Image 3 of 3]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Deputy Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic Daniel Blazkovec signs a memorandum of understanding at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. Delegates from each nation signed an MOU for cooperation in the area of military-technical assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 09:29
    VIRIN: 240319-F-FN350-2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

