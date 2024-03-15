Czech Republic, Latvia sign memorandum of understanding

The Deputy Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic Daniel Blazkovec signs a memorandum of understanding at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 19, 2024. Delegates from each nation signed an MOU for cooperation in the area of military-technical assistance to Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 03.19.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE