U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone, a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist, stands for a portrait on March 17, 2024. Palone is attached to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8296243
|VIRIN:
|240317-A-ID763-9759
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SSG Palone Portrait [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT