    82nd CAB Flight [Image 20 of 20]

    82nd CAB Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fly over the Middle East, March 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8296187
    VIRIN: 240312-A-HK139-1627
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 82nd CAB Flight [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Aviation
    UH-60
    82CAB-82ABN

