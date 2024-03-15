Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fly over the Middle East, March 12, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8296187
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-HK139-1627
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd CAB Flight [Image 20 of 20], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT