U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Republic of Korea Marines, and U.S. Airmen with 607th Air Support Operations Group rehearse close air support combat scenarios using the deployed virtual training environment as part of Warrior Shield 24 on Osan Air Base, South Korea, March 15, 2024. Role-players immersed in real-world scenarios to facilitate joint and bilateral live-fire CAS. DVTE is a portable simulator that enables role-players to be immersed in real-world scenarios to facilitate live fire training. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined, exercise in the Republic of Korea that strengthens the combined defensive capabilities of ROK-U.S. Forces. This routine, regularly scheduled, field training exercise provides the ROK-U.S. Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 04:16 Photo ID: 8296067 VIRIN: 240315-M-RV180-1010 Resolution: 7497x5000 Size: 2.75 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Shield 24 |5th ANGLICO participates in Close air support combat scenarios [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.