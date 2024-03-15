Humvee hoist training in Thailand

U.S. Army soldiers with 6th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Echo Company, reach up to hoist a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Lop Buri, Thailand, March 14, 2024. The air and ground crews worked together to successfully hoist a HMMWV into the air during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024. HG 24 highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with its Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: LOP BURI, TH