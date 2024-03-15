A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, with the 2-158th Attack Helicopter Battalion, lands in Lopburi, Thailand, March 14, 2024. The pilots trained with the ground crew to successfully hoist a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024. HG 24 highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with its Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8296056
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-AE781-1923
|Resolution:
|5177x3451
|Size:
|640.09 KB
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humvee hoist training in Thailand [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
