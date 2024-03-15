Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humvee hoist training in Thailand [Image 9 of 10]

    Humvee hoist training in Thailand

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Addison Shinn 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, with the 2-158th Attack Helicopter Battalion, lands in Lopburi, Thailand, March 14, 2024. The pilots trained with the ground crew to successfully hoist a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024. HG 24 highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with its Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

    This work, Humvee hoist training in Thailand [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hoist
    Thailand
    16th CAB
    2-158th AHB
    HanumanGuardian2024
    366thMPAD

