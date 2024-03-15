Humvee hoist training in Thailand

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, with the 2-158th Attack Helicopter Battalion, lands in Lopburi, Thailand, March 14, 2024. The pilots trained with the ground crew to successfully hoist a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024. HG 24 highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with its Indo-Pacific partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Addison Shinn)

