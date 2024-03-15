Soldiers gain unit armorer skills in unique course at Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance

Soldiers who are students in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Unit Armorer Course learn about how the different weapon systems work, about assembly and disassembly of those weapons, how to correct malfunctions, inspection, and more on March 6, 2024, at the facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course, taught by instructors Sgts. 1st Class Carlos Vazquez and Shane Bender, provides performance-oriented training on administrative and technical tasks required of a unit armorer in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US