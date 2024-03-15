Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers gain unit armorer skills in unique course at Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance [Image 64 of 76]

    Soldiers gain unit armorer skills in unique course at Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers who are students in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Unit Armorer Course learn about how the different weapon systems work, about assembly and disassembly of those weapons, how to correct malfunctions, inspection, and more on March 6, 2024, at the facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course, taught by instructors Sgts. 1st Class Carlos Vazquez and Shane Bender, provides performance-oriented training on administrative and technical tasks required of a unit armorer in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8295917
    VIRIN: 240306-A-OK556-1932
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    This work, Soldiers gain unit armorer skills in unique course at Fort McCoy's RTS-Maintenance [Image 76 of 76], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    Soldiers gain unit armorer skills in unique course at Fort McCoy’s RTS-Maintenance
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance Fort McCoy
    Army Unit Armorer Course

