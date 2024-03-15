U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carolina Rodriquez, 512th Airlift Wing loadmaster, performs a pull-up during a CrossFit class at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 14, 2024. The Dover AFB Fitness Center CrossFit class is an ongoing program open to all active duty, reserve, spouses and Department of Defense card holders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 22:57 Photo ID: 8295777 VIRIN: 240314-F-DJ256-1152 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.14 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover Airmen apply CrossFit to Comprehensive Airman Fitness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.